U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden is holding town halls in Eastern Oregon next week.
He will be in Morrow County on Sunday, April 14 at noon at the Port of Morrow Riverfront Room, 2 Marine Drive in Boardman. He will hold a second town hall that day in Gilliam County at 2:30 p.m. in the Gronquist Building, 11650 Railroad Ave. in Arlington.
He will also hold town halls in La Grande and Ontario on April 13.
The town halls are open to all and will have time for public comments and questions.
Wyden has promised to hold at least one town hall in each Oregon county per year, and according to a news release from his office has held 933 town halls since making that promise.
“Throwing open the doors of government throughout our state and listening to Oregonians everywhere is essential to finding solutions that work,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.