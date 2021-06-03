PENDLETON — A growing consensus among local officials that mental health services in the Umatilla County are in need of change sparked a recent meeting with Sen. Ron Wyden.
“As you listened to the speakers, you heard in their voices this tremendous compassion and desire to mobilize a fresh strategy,” Wyden said. “And the big challenge is there haven’t been the dollars.”
The group that met with Wyden at the Umatilla County Courthouse Saturday, May 29, in Pendleton included county, city, law enforcement, education, mental health and tribal officials. They discussed student counseling, establishing a team of professionals to support law enforcement’s response to mental health-related calls, helping American Indian and Hispanic residents, finding housing for those experiencing homelessness and the county’s meager supply of mental health and addiction treatment facilities.
County Commissioner John Shafer, the county’s liaison for mental health, came away from the meeting with a positive take.
“The passion that we saw in the room today was overwhelming,” said county Commissioner John Shafer.
Mental health at Yellowhawk
The meeting began with comments from Wyden, who said he recently received calls from officials across rural Oregon about a “dire shortage” of mental health services the pandemic has exacerbated.
Mental health representatives from Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center on the Umatilla Indian Reservation quickly chimed in on how the pandemic has impacted students countywide. Clinton Kittrell, a counselor with Yellowhawk, said the health center has seen an increase in anxiety disorders as a result of the pandemic, and students’ grades have suffered.
“We really struggled with, ‘What are we going to do to help them?’” Kittrell said. “It’s been a challenge.
Cindy Cecil, a mental health manager at Yellowhawk, said the health center sees high turnover rates as a result of burnout.
“We preface self-care as best we can,” Cecil said. “That’s hard when you have such a high population and only a few clinicians to serve that population.”
Representatives from the Athena-Weston School District and the Umatilla School District spoke about the challenges their students have faced.
Cameron Sipe, a counselor in the Athena-Weston School District, said of the 29 children receiving counseling at the school, only four receive additional counseling. She emphasized the need for telemedicine and the like.
“When you have students in a high-poverty area and no local mental health care you have a perfect storm of problems,” said Ann Vescio, middle school principal for the Athena-Weston School District.
CAHOOTS
The discussion then delved into mental health and policing.
As chair of the Senate Finance Committee, Wyden has been pushing Congress to pass the CAHOOTS Act — Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets — a bill modeled off a Eugene program where a two-person team of medics and mental health professionals respond to calls regarding mental illness, addiction and people experiencing homelessness. The legislation would fund partnerships between law enforcement and mental health professionals to form joint 24/7 crisis response teams.
One billion dollars in seed money for a CAHOOTS-like program reimbursed through Medicaid was included in the American Rescue Plan. And now that local officials have voiced interest in the CAHOOTS model, Wyden is seeking to promote such programs in rural areas, such as Umatilla County.
“I believe that can be done in rural areas just like it can in urban areas,” he said. “I’m not saying the CAHOOTS model needs to have a cookie cutter and you plant it everywhere. There are clearly differences. But I do feel that the core values associated with the new communication that comes about with mental people talking to law enforcement people is a keeper anywhere in the country.”
Some county law enforcement have recently voiced interest in such a program, saying officers are spending more and more time on calls they are not specifically trained to handle.
“I think we’re all fairly familiar that police are not the solution to mental health crises, but we need a seat at the table obviously because we also are going to be dealing with it too,” Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram said.
Wyden said he plans to take the input from the county officials to form “planning grants” and awards for county mobile crisis teams. He added he has received support and interest from Republican senators who think the CAHOOTS model is a “terrific idea.”
“What we’re going to show on CAHOOTS is that this is an area that brings Democrats and Republicans together,” he said. “And I have seen that so far. I have not seen an ounce of partisanship so far.”
New care provider
The meeting came just days after the county awarded a contract to Community Counseling Solutions to be its new mental health and addiction services provider over the county’s previous mental health provider, Lifeways.
Byram said in the meeting too often Lifeways was unable to provide help after his officers made an arrest, describing it as a “challenge and a frustration.”
Officials in the meeting said the closure of county mental health facilities only increased burdens on law enforcement as well as other county entities.
Pendleton Mayor John Turner emphasized the need to renovate the county jail so people suffering from a mental health or addiction crisis have somewhere to recover, an effort that officials have been pushing for in the Legislature for years.
“When somebody’s under arrest and they’re not a vicious killer or anything, we put people with mental health issues in the general jail population because we don’t have any place else to put them,” Turner said.
In addition, the closure of Aspen Springs as a psychiatric hospital in Hermiston has left a gap in services, officials said. The acute care facility was open for just seven months before it closed due to staffing challenges made worse by the pandemic.
“It has left the region again with this great big black hole and nothing on the horizon,” said Kimberly Lindsay, executive director for CCS. She requested assistance from officials in the meeting “to find another opportunity or resource for acute care.”
In closing, Karen Wheeler, chief executive officer of Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., spoke about the need for housing services and having mental health workers in the community helping people experiencing homelessness.
“It’s impossible,” Wheeler said, “for people to recover thinking about the roof over their head that they don’t have.”
