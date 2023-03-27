PENDLETON — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden is holding town halls in April in Morrow and Umatilla counties.
The town hall in Morrow County starts at 4 p.m., Sunday, April 2, at the Sage Center, 101 N.E. Olson Road, Boardman. The meeting in Umatilla County starts at 9:30 a.m., April 3, at Nixyaawii Community School, 46250 Timine Way, Pendleton.
Wyden's office announced the in-person public meetings in a press release Thursday, March 23. He also is holding town halls April 1-7 in Wasco, Sherman, Gilliam, Douglas and Jackson counties.
“Open-to-all town halls shorten the distance between Oregon and Washington, D.C. by providing opportunities for any Oregonian to ask questions, suggest good ideas and work toward solutions to challenges facing communities throughout our state,” Wyden said in the press release. “Whether they’re in the Gorge, Eastern Oregon or Southern Oregon, I encourage people of all ages to attend one of these community gatherings that show the rest of the country how democracy is alive and thriving in every nook and cranny of the state.”
Wyden, a Democrat, has held 15 town halls across Oregon in 2023, a press release said. He has conducted 1,042 town halls overall statewide, fulfilling his pledge to hold at least one such meeting per year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties.
