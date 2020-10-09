UMATILLA COUNTY — Sen. Ron Wyden will hold a virtual town hall for residents of Umatilla, Morrow, Union and Wallowa counties on Oct. 14 at 11:30 a.m.
The live stream will be available at facebook.com/TownHallProject/posts/2712126675708760. The post also includes a link to a form that residents can fill out ahead of time if they wish to be able to ask a question during the discussion.
The town hall is hosted by Town Hall Project, and Wyden will be broadcasting from Pendleton. He said in a statement he was looking forward to hearing from residents.
“While the pandemic forces Oregon and the country to hold off on big indoor public gatherings until they’re safe to resume, I want to make sure Oregonians still have every opportunity to ask me questions directly and voice their views,” he said.
