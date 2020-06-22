UMATILLA COUNTY — Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, will hold a live, online town hall meeting for residents of Umatilla, Morrow, Union and Wallowa counties on Thursday, June 25, at 2 p.m.
The town hall will be live streamed on the Town Hall Project Facebook page. Anyone wishing to ask a question can fill out the form provided on the Facebook page. Contact info@townhallproject.com for more information.
Wyden said in a news release that he will be participating from Washington, D.C., but expects the conversation to be as "robust" as past in-person town halls. This week's town hall will be the fifth in a series of six regional, virtual town halls he is holding during the pandemic in partnership with Town Hall Project.
“Hearing directly from Oregonians is always a top priority and that conversation must continue so Oregonians in every part of our state can ask me questions, voice their views and share their priorities about all the challenges facing our state and country,” he said in a statement.
Nathan Williams, executive director of Town Hall Project, said the organization was founded on the idea that in-person town halls are an essential part of democracy, but during the pandemic they "strongly encourage all lawmakers to prioritize the health of their constituents and to suspend indoor in-person gatherings."
