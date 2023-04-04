MISSION — Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden during his town hall meeting Monday, April 3, on the Umatilla Indian Reservation touted the benefits of the Pendleton Children’s Center and described the water crisis in nearby Morrow County as a regional "wake-up call."
The Democrate held the event at the Nixyaawii Community School in Mission one day after his town hall in Boardman, where the crisis on contaminated ground water was the central issue.
"Neither snow nor sleet is going to prevent a Nixyaawii Community meeting, and it is such a pleasure to be here," Wyden said as he addressed the crowd. The meeting was his 1,046th town hall meeting in Oregon since taking office in 1996 and marked his second visit to the reservation, a point he reinforced by emphasizing he chose to return to the Nixyaawii school over other options in Pendleton.
"The first time I came here was at the old school, and it was the first time ever that a federal legislator held a town hall meeting open to everyone on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation," he said. "We made a little history then, let’s make some more today."
"The situation in Morrow County is a wake-up call for the entire Pacific Northwest," Wyden said. "Sen. (Jeff) Merkley has also paid a visit to Morrow County and held town halls there, it’s an issue we’re both worried about."
"I hope that every economic bill moving through the Senate will also include a focus on child care," he said. "I’m going to use the Pendleton Children’s Center as a national model and hold that up as a model of how the private and public sectors can come together to help kids."
Wyden in response to a question about mental health and addiction issues said mental health issues are personal in the Wyden household and relayed an anecdote about his brother, who struggled with mental illness.
"We need to ensure that we can get more resources down to the community level," the senator said, "and that means making sure that the ultra-wealthy pay their fair share of taxes and use their money to hold down the deficit and get mental health support placed as accurately as you can."
Wyden also highlighted his work on the CAHOOTS — Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets — Act, which allowed Medicaid programs to cover certain community-based mobile crisis intervention services for individuals experiencing a mental health or substance-use crisis, explaining it was the first federal legislation to codify a system in which the police and mental health professionals could operate together towards addressing mental health crisis.
"This is the first law that ever brought up police and mental health together," Wyden said.
He added he was able to get Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, and Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, "to say nice things about it," which doesn't happen every day in the United States.
"We need to provide adequate resources," Wyden said, "better placements and protect individuals and their communities."
