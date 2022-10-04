U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, highlights the value of the Pendleton Children’s Center on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, during a tour of the center. “Too much of Oregon today is a child care desert,” he said. “Now we’re going to be able to say, ‘Let's pick up on the Pendleton way’ as we turn this around.”
Pendleton Children's Center Director Brittney Jackson reflects Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, on the efforts it took to build the facility. At right, Kathryn Brown, secretary-treasurer of the nonprofit’s board, emphasized the importance of local businesses coming together to help with the children’s center.
PENDLETON — "A lot of kids fell through the cracks during the pandemic," Sen. Ron Wyden said the morning of Monday, Oct. 3, as he toured the Pendleton Children's Center.
"Too much of Oregon today is a child care desert," the Democrat continued. "Now we're going to be able to say, 'Let's pick up on the Pendleton way' as we turn this around," acknowledging Pendleton's status as a child care desert, a term to describe a place with woefully insufficient child care infrastructure. "We need good models for child care. The reality is, and I don't know what political party you're in and all that, but Democrats aren't supposed to use the word supply-side. I'm a supply-sider on child care. We very much need to increase supply."
The Pendleton Children's Center is set to open by the end of October and provide an initial 36 child care slots, all of which will be filled by children eligible for Oregon's Preschool Promise program. The center aims to scale upward to accommodate 150 children in all.
"Before COVID our board did a survey of parents and sent it out far and wide," Children's Center Secretary-Treasurer Kathryn Brown said. "We learned that there was a need for at least 150 early child care slots. During the coronavirus pandemic the school district did a survey of K-12 kids and their survey also came around 150."
Brown said 20% of child care in Oregon has closed because of the pandemic and has not reopened.
"Our goal right now is to get 150 kids," she said.
Wyden, who sits as the chair of the Senate Finance Committee, explained that infrastructure spending bills have been the committee's focus recently with the writing and passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, but infrastructure isn't worth much if people aren't using it.
"If you go out and set up a really good transportation project, what happens if people don't have child care and they can't get in their vehicle in the morning and take advantage of that infrastructure?" Wyden asked. "This is something people ask, can we afford it? My message is, we can't afford not to."
Local business and education leaders were in attendance at the event, fielding questions and speaking with Wyden about child care across Oregon.
"One of the best parts of this morning is the business support," he said. "This is a fundamental business productivity issue. If you are interested in getting skilled and trained workers, they're going to ask, 'What am I going to do with my kiddo?' As senator, I'll do everything I can to move the machinery around. Child care is next."
Wyden said the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law didn't include child care, and the lack of support to include child care in legislation was going to change.
Wyden said the tools used to generate funds for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act should be applied to the child care problem nationwide. He said he intended to use it as part of the future of the Senate Finance Committee's approach to child care.
"I think we ought to have programs that provide more direct financial assistance," Wyden said. "Ask your elected officials who are running at every level of government. This is not a partisan thing. It's really important to our community that we deal with this child care desert. Ask them, 'What are you going to do to help? … ask them where they stand on child care."
