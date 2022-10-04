PENDLETON — "A lot of kids fell through the cracks during the pandemic," Sen. Ron Wyden said the morning of Monday, Oct. 3, as he toured the Pendleton Children's Center.

"Too much of Oregon today is a child care desert," the Democrat continued. "Now we're going to be able to say, 'Let's pick up on the Pendleton way' as we turn this around," acknowledging Pendleton's status as a child care desert, a term to describe a place with woefully insufficient child care infrastructure. "We need good models for child care. The reality is, and I don't know what political party you're in and all that, but Democrats aren't supposed to use the word supply-side. I'm a supply-sider on child care. We very much need to increase supply."

