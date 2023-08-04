Chris Barhyte, CEO of Barhyte Specialty Foods, Pendleton, discusses some issues when facing import and export food regulations Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, during a visit with the U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden at Barhyte.
A charcuterie board filled with an assortment of meats, cheese, fruits and condiments is served Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, during a visit from the U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden to discuss Umatilla County food industry challenges at Barhyte Specialty Foods in Pendleton.
Hill Meat Co. CEO Jim Cheney talks Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, about some of the issues when dealing with corporate activity taxes during a visit with the U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden at Barhyte Specialty Foods in Pendleton. Cheney said he would prefer a level playing field for all food competitors.
Duncan Wyse, president of the Oregon Business Council, opens up a discussion Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on how to gain more leverage and what are some of the hurdles food producers face during a visit with U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden at Barhyte Specialty Foods, Pendleton.
PENDLETON — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden met Thursday, Aug. 3, with local food producers in Pendleton to discuss issues they are face and how he can help as chair of the Senate Finance Committee.
"We've made a lot of progress on our work with semiconductors," Wyden said at the gathering at Barhyte Specialty Foods, Pendleton. "Now I'm saying, we've got to renew our focus on rural Oregon. We do a lot of things well in Oregon, but what we do best is grow things, and we do a great job of that in Eastern Oregon, and we want to do more of it, increase its value, and ship it all over the world."
The Democrat was on a swing though Eastern Oregon, having made stops Aug. 1 in Baker City and earlier Aug. 3 in Boardman. His tour was not just about hearing from constituents. Wyden said the trip also was about buildong a report detailing the issues facing rural Oregon food production and agriculture to bring to the Senate Finance Committee and for Oregon Gov. Gov. Tina Kotek to examine.
Present with Wyden at the discussion was Duncan Wyze, president of the Oregon Business Council, as well as the local business owners Chris Barhyte, CEO of Barhyte Specialty Foods Inc., and Jim Cheney, CEO of Hill's Premium Meats.
Wyden listened as local food production leaders described challenges with inheritance, taxation and competition against domestic and international corporations.
"I think inheritance is a good place for some common ground, if parents pass on a business to a child," Wyden said, "and that child agrees to stay put and run that business, the tax man should be pretty careful about what happens there."
Cheney explained to ensure his daughters could someday inherit Hill's Premium Meats, he had to sell 48% of his company, 16% to each daughter based on a value he set to protect the business. Still, he increased their salaries to offset inheritance taxes, and more costs will come, he said.
"It'd be nice to just give it to them," Cheney said. "But, they'll still have to pay taxes on it."
Competing with large corporations presents challenges in the U.S. and abroad in tax and labor costs, Cheney said.
"Our total sales are right around $120 million a year," he said. "Some people are afraid of that number because it sounds like a big deal. Well, that's about what some of my competitors sell between coffee breaks."
When competing with big food outlets, Cheney said, there are billions of dollars at play, and you're not going to hedge with corporations like that, but their presence in the market still complicates smaller businesses' abilities to grow.
Agreeing with Cheney, Baryhyte explained that from the sheer amount of calls he's received from private equity firms, it's clear to him there's a large push for purchase and consolidation of the food sector, which further complicates things for small businesses such as his.
"We're getting to a point where one company has too many categories of products, and that isn't good," Barhyte said.
Cheney agreed.
"That's how you get Heinz, Kraft," he said. "They have a lot of dollars to throw around."
As the conversation came to a close, Cheney raised a final concern about labor costs, particularly with regard to competing against overseas labor.
"The only business we do overseas is with the military in Japan and Korea, we're not trying to expand further internationally," Cheney said. "But we can't compete with slave labor overseas."
Wyden said the United States has made a strong effort to crack down on slave labor products and prevent them from entering the market but acknowledged there's more work to be done.
"This has been such a valuable discussion to hear, and to talk about your vantage points and to see that you agree on a number of things," the senator said. "There may be some differences in sizing, but we should make that a part of the Oregon bounty so that it works for businesses of all sizes."
