PENDLETON — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden met Thursday, Aug. 3, with local food producers in Pendleton to discuss issues they are face and how he can help as chair of the Senate Finance Committee.

"We've made a lot of progress on our work with semiconductors," Wyden said at the gathering at Barhyte Specialty Foods, Pendleton. "Now I'm saying, we've got to renew our focus on rural Oregon. We do a lot of things well in Oregon, but what we do best is grow things, and we do a great job of that in Eastern Oregon, and we want to do more of it, increase its value, and ship it all over the world."

