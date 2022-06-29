WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden announced the proposal to make the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center in Walla Walla an outpatient clinic is coming to an end.
Wyden in a press release Wednesday, June 29, said he welcomed the news this week that Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Jon Tester, D-Montana, U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington, and a bipartisan group of senators will block the veterans Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission’s proposals to reclassify the Walla Walla veterans facility as a community-based outpatient clinic and to move its 31-bed residential rehabilitation treatment program 180 miles north of Walla Walla to Spokane.
This comes as Wyden has been pressing the Veterans Administration through town halls he hosted for Eastern Oregon veterans, their families and veterans service providers to ask top VA officials about proposed VA cuts and service changes that would have gone to the AIR Commission for consideration.
Wyden shared Eastern Oregon veterans’ concerns at a June 4 town hall about VA recommendations to the Walla Walla VA medical center.
“What I heard earlier this month from veterans in Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Baker and Morrow counties was their deep and well-justified concern about how these proposals would undercut the quality and accessible care they earned with their service to our country,” said Wyden, who also wrote a letter last month to the VA detailing the rural Oregon veterans’ concerns. “The end to the process that could have led to poorer and more distant care for Eastern Oregon veterans is good news, and I’ll continue to advocate for these rural veterans to ensure these ill-considered proposals don’t resurface.”
