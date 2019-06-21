PENDLETON — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden will hold town halls on June 30 in Umatilla County.
The town hall is scheduled for 4 p.m. in the Bob Clapp Theatre in Pioneer Hall at Blue Mountain Community College.
In fulfillment of his pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of the state’s 36 counties, Wyden has held 942 town halls statewide — including 29 so far this year.
“Heading into the Fourth of July when America celebrates our independence, these upcoming open-to-all town halls in Baker, Umatilla and Sherman counties put democracy into action locally,” Wyden said. “I look forward very much to throwing open the doors of government and hearing from residents of Eastern Oregon. Listening to Oregonians in every nook and cranny of our state is essential to finding solutions that work.”
