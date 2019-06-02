BOARDMAN — Oregon State Police reported the child who survived a deadly car crash Sunday near Boardman remains in a Portland hospital.
The crash occurred Sunday around 3:16 a.m. on Interstate 84 near milepost 175, according to state police. The preliminary investigation revealed Veronica Andrade, 39, of Boardman, was driving east in a silver 2003 Cadillac CTS when she veered off the road onto the right shoulder and rolled.
Andrade and two children, one 3 and the other 7 months, were in the car. The crash ejected the 7-month-old, who suffered fatal injuries.
Ambulances rushed Andrade and the 3-year-old child to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston. An air ambulance then flew the child to Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland.
State police Monday morning reported the child remains in the hospital and was stable.
Good Shepherd staff treated and released Andrade, and Oregon State Police arrested and booked her in the in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, for first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and reckless endangering.
State police also reduced I-84 to on lane for approximately three hours for the crash investigation. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, the Boardman Police Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted state police.
Morrow County District Attorney Justin Nelson said his office is reviewing the probable cause affidavit from state police and he anticipated bringing initial charges against Andrade at 3 p.m. Monday. He said he also would ask the court to set bail and set a preliminary hearing for next Monday, June 10. That would provide enough time to present evidence to a grand jury for recommendation of formal charges.
