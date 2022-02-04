Aaron Hines speaks in 2011 during a candidates forum. Hines at the time was chair of the General Council of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla of Indian Reservation. Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, announced Hines is its new CEO after serving as interim CEO since May 2021.
MISSION — Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center turned to a familiar face for its open CEO position.
On Tuesday, Feb. 1, Yellowhawk announced it was removing the interim tag from CEO Aaron Hines and was naming him the permanent chief executive of the clinic.
“Aaron has served as the Interim for the past several months and proved to be an asset and leader for Yellowhawk,” Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla of Indian Reservation Health Commission Chair Shawna Gavin said in a statement. “We (the Commission) are excited and looking forward to the outlook that Aaron brings, he has a fresh take on our vision and work, and we are excited to have the opportunity to continue working with him directly.”
Hines is a longtime tribal official, having served six years on the CTUIR Board of Trustees as the General Council chair and treasurer. He’s also served on the boards for the Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians, the National Congress of American Indians and Nixyaawii Community Financial Services.
Hines holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Eastern Oregon University and is pursuing a a master’s degree in health care business administration from Oregon Health and & Science University and Portland State University.
Hines had been serving as interim CEO since May 2021, when his predecessor Lisa Guzman resigned. Hines had been working as Yellowhawk's human resources director prior to his appointment.
