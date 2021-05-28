MISSION — Lisa Guzman, chief executive officer of Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center, has resigned.
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation announced the move in a press release on Thursday, May 27. Guzman said she resigned due to “personal reasons,” saying she needed to “rebalance and do some self-care.”
“This past year has been fast-paced due to the high demand of what the COVID-19 pandemic imposed on all of our lives,” Guzman said. “This year provided me new learning opportunities as I was part of the proactive incident command team and experienced the commitment that this tribe had in supporting their members as well as Umatilla County and their ceded territories.”
The CTUIR Health Commission has designated Yellowhawk Human Resources Director Aaron Hines as interim CEO starting on May 28. Hines has worked for the tribes for 16 years, including on multiple committees and commissions and the Board of Trustees.
In March 2020, Guzman was the incident commander when the trustees declared a state of emergency as the first COVID-19 cases were reported on the reservation and in Umatilla County.
While American Indians nationally have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, infection has been largely suppressed on the Umatilla Indian Reservation, even as cases have surged in Umatilla County to some of the highest rates statewide.
“Our Yellowhawk Team thrived during the pandemic by building a whole new public health infrastructure,” Guzman said. “I am confident I am leaving high level health care administrators and providers.”
In December, Guzman headed the health center’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout. A series of clinics with the Oregon National Guard at Wildhorse Resort & Casino highlighted the rollout, vaccinating thousands of people from across Oregon and Washington, including American Indians and non-American Indians.
In all, tribal health officials have vaccinated more than 3,100 people, according to Yellowhawk data.
“Lisa’s service to the Tribe has been exceptional. She lead through a global pandemic, rolled out a vaccination program to protect the community and all the while maintained ongoing healthcare services for Tribal members,” said CTUIR Chair Kat Brigham. “We are grateful for her leadership and commitment. We wish her nothing but the best.”
Guzman became Yellowhawk’s CEO in 2018, just before the new 64,000-square-foot health care center opened on the reservation. During her tenure, the health center achieved national accreditation as a public health authority and received a Regional Public Health Innovation Award from the National Indian Health Board last month, the press release said.
Capping off her time at the health center on May 28, Guzman said she now plans to spend time with her husband, children and grandchildren.
“As I look back,” Guzman said, “I am smiling.”
