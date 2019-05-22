If the secret to real estate is “location, location, location” then Yo Country Frozen Yogurt is sitting pretty.
The Hermiston business recently moved downtown after years behind Cottage Flowers, hidden from view of the surrounding roads.
“We didn’t get the exposure like we will here,” owner Terry Journot said.
The new location, which opened this week, is at 130 S.E. Third St. in a former law office.
The storefront offers frozen yogurt and toppings by the ounce, as well as kombucha. Journot said they will be adding some more products in the upcoming months after getting settled.
Terry and his wife Tricia Journot bought the business in 2017 from its previous owners.
“I had been working at a power plant for 17 years and just needed something different,” Terry said.
The location at the back of another business was “really bad,” Tricia said, but they used social media to try and spread the word. They also used the old ambulance they had inherited from the previous owners to go mobile and bring their product to community events.
Now they are open on the corner of Third Street and Hurlburt Avenue, with their own ADA-accessible restroom and outdoor seating. They are still working to add more permanent concrete seating, an LED sign, landscaping and new paint with the help of a facade grant from the city.
“We’re not done, we just wanted to make sure we had the product available for customers now,” Tricia said.
Until school gets out, Yo Country’s hours will be noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Summer hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
