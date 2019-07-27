PENDLETON — When Adrienne Flagg started the Young Artists at Play theater camp 25 years ago, it was a way for the Portland resident to visit family in Pendleton and bring her love of acting to a new community.
Since then, her family has moved away and the town of Pendleton has kept her coming back and helped the camp to succeed and flourish.
“The town has been integral to keeping us going. Every year we have stayed with different families and restaurants have donated food to help us keep costs down for students,” Flagg said. “It is really a community thing. Many of these artists have never experienced a small community like this and it is as important and beneficial for them as it is for the children."
This year's camp, hosted by College Community Theatre and Blue Mountain Community College, features eight directors and 66 participants at the camp. The participants are divided into groups of varying ages and have spent all week learning new acting and story skills to develop a set of seven short plays in preparation for this weekend’s performance. The plays give students the opportunity to work with fellow actors of different ages.
Unlike other theater camps, Flagg says that she stresses the importance of giving every kid an important role rather than having younger kids play parts of the scenery or rocks.
“The teaching that I do in Pendleton teaches the importance of stepping up for themselves and taking risks,” Flagg said. “You need to be able to take the focus and give it to others; it is not theater just for the extrovert.”
Youths attending the camp seem to resonate well with the teaching style that Flagg emphasizes. Many of the campers attend the camp year after year to learn new ideas and skills as well as work on their confidence on the stage. Maddie Thompson, 17, has been attending the camp for nine years and credits it with much of her confidence and public speaking ability.
“One of my first years here I was playing a lion and I couldn’t speak up, let alone be loud and roar on stage,” Thompson said. “The people here supported me and allowed me to reach outside my comfort zone and from there I have just skyrocketed to a leadership position where I can be comfortable yelling on stage and playing whatever character is necessary.”
While Thompson is now part of the camp's leadership structure in a newly founded “leadership ensemble” that helps to support younger campers, the same experiences are echoed by those in their first years at the camp. Kaitlyn Shaver, 8, showed up on the first day of camp with no prior theater experience.
“When you experience that, it is like something that you want to know for the rest of your life,” said Shaver. "It was something that I heard about and just really wanted to try.”
The groups of campers will put their theater skills on display Saturday during an original compilation of seven short acts entitled “The Forgiveness Plays” that were written, rehearsed and directed throughout the week of camp.
