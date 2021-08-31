PENDLETON — Piercing a hole through the blue sky over Pendleton on Saturday, Aug. 28, a Cessna 172G with a red stripe down its side tore along with a low humming buzz — its shape just able to be made out, a blurry metal glint in the sky. Inside the cockpit, a pilot gave children and teens their first opportunities to take to the skies, cruising over the rolling hills, ranches and towns that dot Umatilla County.
The trip, a 15- to 20-minute ride that landed back at Eastern Oregon Regional Airport with a whoosh of rubber and shuddering metal, was part of Young Eagles Day. The local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association put on the event to encourage children and young adults to find a passion for aviation. With 62 youths who signed up for the free event, kids bubbled with excitement and nerves throughout the staging area.
“It was probably one of the best experiences of my life,” said Mary Hale, a 17-year-old from the Tri-Cities. Hale, who is going into her senior year of high school, was looking into different career paths but might have settled on one after liftoff.
“I think I want to go into this as my job,” Hale said. “I want to be a pilot.”
She said aviation seemed like such an exciting career that would always send her to new places. She added she especially loved how the pilots and flight attendants are all part of a big team that works together.
Hale has been interested in aviation for around a year and watched a lot of YouTube videos that made her want to look into flying more, even though she’d only ever been on a plane for a trip to Florida once. During her flight at Young Eagles Day, her pilot let her take the controls for a minute and turn the plane.
“It was awesome,” she said.
According to Ron Neeley, the Young Eagles coordinator, the local EAA hasn’t had an event like this in several years even though it has been trying. The Experimental Aircraft Association was supposed to have a Young Eagles Day in 2020 until COVID-19 turned that plan upside down. The chapter then scheduled the day for two weeks ago, but the smoke from wildfires forced pushing the day back to Aug. 28.
Neeley said it took a lot of work to put an all-volunteer-run event like this together, with pilots offering their time and fuel freely to get kids interested. Other EAA clubs, such as College Place, pitched in to help get the event off the ground as well.
David Miller, the chapter president, said his own passion for aviation began young when he participated in a similar program on a family trip to the coast. After passing a small airport his parents turned the car around, pulled over and asked if he wanted to go on a short little plane ride.
“The guy took us up and flew us up and down the coast,” Miller said. “I was kind of hooked from there.”
Unfortunately for Miller, aviation would have to take the backseat as money and time blocked him from getting more involved until he was older. He eventually decided to jump in and started to learn how to fly after talking with a friend.
“There’s just so many cool things about it,” Miller said. “Just the feeling of being able to get up in the air and just, it’s kind of hard to describe, I guess.”
“You’re getting to do something that not a lot of people get to do,” he said.
For Charles and Elizabeth Hearn, an 11-year-old and 12-year-old from Pilot Rock, they got to do something they never expected when their mom surprised them by signing them up. Even though it was a surprise, they said it was fun and were interested in aviation now. The feelings Miller mentioned were on full display.
“It felt like some of my bodyweight just kind of drifted away,” said Elizabeth. “It felt like we were floating through the air with nothing there,” she added later.
“I was kind of nervous at first because I didn’t know what it would be like,” said Charles. “It’s comfortable.”
Steve Lawn, the chief engineer at the Pendleton UAS Test Range who helped set up the event and provided model drones to display, had similar feelings when he had the opportunity as a kid to go up in the air with one of his dad’s friends who had gotten a private pilot’s license.
“From then on I was hooked,” Lawn said.
Lawn, who grew up in a military family with his dad in the Air Force, said he was surrounded by aviation from a young age and always wanted to be involved in it.
“Once you get the bug, it’s with you,” he said. “It’s hard to shake.”
The passion that Neeley, Miller and Lawn share for aviation is clear, and the enthusiasm at Young Eagles Day was palpable in their efforts to inspire a new generation of pilots.
“It’s really supposed to be the spark that kindles the fire that propels them into some kind of aviation career,” Lawn said.
Their hopes seemed to have worked. With 28 flights taking youths to the skies for the first time, Miller and the local EAA chapter are looking forward to making Young Eagles Day a yearly event with the help of those who hope that just a little spark can go a long way.
