PENDLETON — Thompson RV in Pendleton is dealing with short staffing and supply chain issues, yet sales are staying hot.
Corrin Thompson manages internet sales and the website for the business. She said Thompson RV does not just rely on the local population.
“We sell to the whole country online,” she said.
The business is on Facebook and Instagram, and its website remains an entry portal, but YouTube is its main sales tool. She said the businesses videos on the streaming platform show complete walk-throughs, from floor plans down to every detail. Trailer blogs and contacts among potential customers rapidly spread the word. She said Thompson RV recently had 15,000 views in three days.
“People buy our trailers without ever having been in one,” Thompson said. “I just sold a trailer to a guy in Egypt. He’s heading back to the U.S. after 10 years.”
The dealership is the top retailer for Outdoors RV Back Country trailers. Outdoors RV Manufacturing in La Grande makes just 2,000 of the trailers per year. The “Green Book” recreational vehicle guide rates Outdoors models as No. 1.
The Outdoors models have higher ground clearance than Airstreams and are insulated. A 26-foot Airstream requires two air conditioners. Outdoors trailers also cost less. A 25-foot Outdoors costs $70,000, while an Airstream of that length goes for $170,000.
“Our customers are willing to wait for the best,” she said. “Often buyers are planning in advance for retirement, so waiting isn’t a problem for them.”
Thompson RV parts sales manager Kelly Fox said that wait time is about a year.
“We’re backlogged,” he said,
Thompson RV also sells Keystone trailers. The company is the top manufacturer of towable RVs in North America. It boasts more than a million owners, 5,000 team members and more than a million square feet of manufacturing space in Goshen, Indiana and Pendleton.
“RV sales are record-setting,” Fox added. “After the 2020 election, sales took off. Baby boomers are retiring and selling their houses. Or people buy an RV, since it’s cheaper than adding onto a house.”
While recreational vehicle sales are through the roof, supply chain issues are hitting Thompson.
“Supply is extremely poor depending on the part,” Fox said, “but overall, we have to wait months and the prices are high. They’ve gone up 20 to 30%.”
Still, higher interest rates and prices haven’t depressed trailer sales. While demand for RVs is high regionally and nationwide, Thompson is doing even better than trailer sales in general.
“It’s not as if people shut in during the pandemic suddenly decided to buy RVs,” Thompson said. “But it did boost sales. However, we've grown steadily.”
And like other businesses, Thompson RV is seeking more employees.
“We’re short-handed,” Fox said.
The business already hired five new people, going from 10 employees to 15 to 17.
"We keep growing, but we have high standards, so it’s tough to find good applicants,” Thompson added.
The RV business used to be seasonal, with peak sales in May to October. Thus, it made sense to keep fewer staff.
“We just worked harder during the summer, then never laid anyone off in winter," she continued. "But now it’s more year-round.”
