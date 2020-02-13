BOARDMAN — A Morrow County man is facing a combination of 10 strangulation and fourth-degree assault charges for a domestic violence incident.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Orlando Gutierrez, 39, on Tuesday for three counts of strangulation and seven counts of fourth-degree assault. Court documents show that two counts of strangulation and three counts of fourth-degree assault are being charged as felonies.
Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack said the arrest was made with probable cause at Lamb Weston in Boardman, where Gutierrez worked, following a few days of searching for him.
On Wednesday, Morrow County Circuit Judge Daniel Hill signed an order prohibiting Gutierrez from having any contact with the victim. Due to the no contact order, Gutierrez also may be restricted from possessing, receiving, shipping, transporting or purchasing a firearm.
In three separate cases between December 2001 and February 2002, court records show Gutierrez was convicted once and pleaded guilty twice to felony possession of controlled substances.
Gutierrez is currently lodged at the Umatilla County Jail. His bail is set at $50,000.
A preliminary probable cause hearing is scheduled in Gutierrez’s case for Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the Morrow County Circuit Court in Heppner.
