HEPPNER — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested a resident at Lakeview Heights, an assisted living facility in Heppner, on Tuesday for assaulting multiple staff members and other residents.
Justin Blake Venema, 30, is charged with seven counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of harassment, along with one count each of strangulation, attempted strangulation and second-degree disorderly conduct.
According to the agency’s media bulletin, the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a man assaulting staff and throwing things at the facility on Willow Creek Road in Heppner shortly after 9 a.m.
Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack said it’s unknown what prompted the attack but that Venema became angry and then violent with staff and other residents.
Staff and other residents of the facility intervened during the assaults, Matlack said, and were able to assist his deputies in preventing additional assaults. According to Matlack, Venema was taken into custody without further incident when police arrived.
Venema is currently lodged at the Umatilla County Jail with his bail set at $77,500.
