UMATILLA — A man arrested near Umatilla High School on Tuesday was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and instruments associated with selling the drug.
The Umatilla Police Department arrested Paul Edwin Richard, 55, on a warrant from the Oregon Board of Parole and lodged him at the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton on one felony count for unlawful possession of meth and another for unlawful delivery of meth within 1,000 feet of a school.
According to Sgt. Bill Wright, Umatilla police first made contact with Richard during a traffic stop at the Econo Lodge on Sixth Street, where they arrested him on the warrant and impounded his vehicle for driving without a license.
During a search of the vehicle, Wright said officers located a quantity of meth that was “more than for personal use,” along with scales and packaging suspected to be used for selling the drug.
Richard is currently being held at the Umatilla County Jail on $510,000 bail.
