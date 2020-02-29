PENDLETON — The manslaughter trial of a Weston man is set to begin on Monday at the Umatilla County Circuit Court in Pendleton.
The state has accused John McKenzie Mattila of driving drunk the evening of Feb. 22, 2019, and killing Adelaida Solis Torres in a car crash on Highway 11 near Weston. She was 52, worked for the Oregon Department of Human Services and was driving a state vehicle at the time.
Mattila has pleaded not guilty to all six charges he faces, which include first- and second-degree manslaughter and failure to perform duties of a driver to injured persons, all of which are felonies. Mattila is also charged with DUII, third-degree escape and interfering with a peace officer.
Both first- and second-degree manslaughter are Measure 11 crimes in Oregon, and carry mandatory minimum sentences with no possibility for reduction. If convicted, Mattila faces 10 years for first-degree manslaughter and six years and three months for second-degree manslaughter.
However, the state filed a notice in March 2019 to rely on the enhancement facts that Mattila has allegedly shown a lack of remorse and has prior convictions, indicating that Mattila could face stricter sentencing if found guilty and the enhancement facts are found to be true by the jury.
Court records show Mattila was charged with felony first-degree theft in 2013, but had it reduced to a misdemeanor and pleaded guilty.
The third-degree escape and interfering with a peace officer charges stem from Mattila’s alleged attempt to flee from Oregon State Police custody after a trooper brought him to see his son before taking him to jail that night. According to a search warrant affidavit filed with the court, Mattila refused to comply with police orders and was tased while trying to escape.
Court filings show the state has requested to subpoena 38 witnesses to build their case against Mattila. Witnesses range from OSP troopers and police dispatchers to Mattila’s father and uncle, and also include employees of area bars and restaurants that Mattila allegedly drank at the evening of the crash.
The prosecution is being led by Umatilla County Deputy District Attorney Daniel Pachico, who will attempt to prove that Mattila not only was driving drunk when he caused the death of Solis Torres, but that he was also “acting under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life.”
Court documents show the first-degree manslaughter charge against Mattila was added by a grand jury in a May 2019 indictment, which was amended again Feb. 12 to correct a written error in the original filing. Jody Stutsman Vaughan, who is serving as Mattila’s defense, filed a motion Feb. 18 to dismiss the second amended indictment and the DUII charge.
Trial court administrator Roy Blaine said on Friday that the motion had been denied and the indictment upheld by Judge Jon Lieuallen, who is presiding over the case.
However, Vaughan has had a mix of success in filing motions to suppress other evidence the state was hoping to use to help prove the DUII and first-degree manslaughter charges.
Lieuallen ruled at an Oct. 30, 2019, hearing that statements made by Mattila to an Oregon State Police trooper were inadmissible because he had yet to be Mirandized. Those statements included Mattila’s admission he drank alcohol before the crash and some of the insults and slurs he made about Solis Torres.
Lieuallen also ruled that hospital records showing Mattila’s blood alcohol levels taken at St. Anthony Hospital that night are admissible.
However, filings with the court also ruled the defense can’t reference retrograde extrapolation, which is a mathematical process to estimate a person’s blood alcohol content at a specific time, until the court rules that it’s relevant.
Booking photos taken of Mattila that night that appear to show him grinning were ruled “more prejudicial than probative,” court documents show, and are inadmissible to prove intoxication “unless the defendant opens the door to their admissibility.” Lieuallen’s ruling explicitly grants the state the right to motion for the photos’ admissibility if Mattila claims to have been concussed.
The trial is scheduled for six days, with jury selection expected to take most of Monday to complete, according to Blaine.
