PENDLETON — The Marigold Hotel, soon to be the Hotel Pendleton, sports a new external white paint job and renovated interior.
"The project should be complete in the March to April time frame," General Manager Donald Williams said. "The community has been very welcoming. A gentleman from the city tree committee came by recently to comment on the great paint job."
Bookings have been moderate during the construction phase, Williams said, but, like everyone else, the Marigold is booked up for Round-Up. Being the closest motel to Main Street contributes to bookings, he noted.
"We're restructuring the hotel's image as well as renovating it," Williams said, "given its prior reputation."
The city revoked the Marigold's business license last year due to frequent criminal activity on the premises. Developer Sydney True received a $500,000 grant from the Pendleton Development Commission this year to buy and remodel the troubled premises into an extended-stay hotel.
During Round-Up a food truck with beer, Smashburgers and hot dogs will be in the upper parking lot, he reported.
"Owner Sydney True wants to put in an Italian restaurant," Williams said, "and a mini market with locally-sourced cheese and other items. We've had great support from the community and want to contribute and give back to it."
Williams also serves in the Economic and Community Development Department of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and owns renewable energy companies.
