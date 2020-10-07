PENDLETON — McKay Creek Estates is holding a free webinar for the community on Thursday, Oct. 15, to discuss symptoms of dementia and how families can support loved ones experiencing various forms of memory loss, according to a press release.
The webinar will be led by Teepa Snow, a dementia care expert. According to the release, Snow founded Positive Approach to Care, an internationally recognized provider for dementia care training, and has over 40 years of clinical experience as an occupational therapist. She is now a consultant for neurodegenerative conditions, such as dementia.
"During this free event, Snow will provide insight into the complex and unique needs of those living with dementia and how the condition impacts everyone around them," the release stated. "Snow will also share information on next steps, including how families, caregivers and power of attorneys can support their loved ones through appropriate care decisions."
The webinar will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Oct. 15, and those interested in participating can sign up at www.PrestigeCare.com/Expressions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.