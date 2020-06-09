MILTON-FREEWATER — A $20,000 grant from the Wildhorse Foundation of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation is going toward a technology upgrade for the Milton-Freewater Police Department.
According to a press release, the upgrade is for the department's dispatch communication system.
"This upgrade allows for better, more efficient and enhanced communications in areas of the city that were previously considered “dead spots” with little to no reliable radio coverage, which created clear officer safety issues for officers trying to communicate both with each other and the dispatch center," the release stated.
The department applied for the grant in the spring and the new technology was already installed in May, according to the release.
"The city’s 911 center and police department wish to give sincere thanks to the Wildhorse Foundation for its generous financial gift and support of this important project, as well as thanks to city management and other departments in the city who supported this project," the release stated.
