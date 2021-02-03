PENDLETON — A Milton-Freewater man was sentenced to 70 months in prison on Friday, Jan. 29, for a 2019 stabbing, according to a press release from the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office.
Krystian Thomas Allen, 29, had been convicted in January 2020 of stabbing George Martin, of Athena, and was originally sentenced to 50 months in prison “with eligibility for additional earned reductions and early release,” the press release said.
The jury’s verdict, however, was 10-2, and Allen received a second trial when he successfully appealed based on new jury laws following the United States Supreme Court’s ruling that requires unanimous jury verdicts to convict defendants in state criminal courts, the press release said.
The jury from the second trial, however, found Allen guilty unanimously.
Umatilla County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Hill found that “he was not bound by the previous sentencing court’s findings” and decided on a Measure 11 sentence, which is 20 months longer than Allen’s previous conviction and does not allow for early release or sentence reductions, according to the press release.
Martin, 61, was found dead from a fatal gunshot wound in Milton-Freewater in January 2020, according to news reports.
