Miranda Case discusses her heart transplant and hopes to return to a life of normalcy Friday, May 12, 2023, outside of Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton. Case plans to return to high school in the fall and graduate.
Tod Case, to the left, talks Friday, May 12, 2023, his daughter Miranda, who returned from the hospital after a heart transplant surgery, about going back to school and learning how to drive outside of Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton. The Case family are looking forward to living a life of normalcy after the heart transplant.
Lorie Case, left, and her husband Tod, reflect Friday, May 12, 2023, outside of Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton about the anticipation of rushing to the hospital once they received the phone call that a heart has arrived for their daughter Miranda.
Miranda Case discusses her heart transplant and hopes to return to a life of normalcy Friday, May 12, 2023, outside of Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton. Case plans to return to high school in the fall and graduate.
Tod Case, to the left, talks Friday, May 12, 2023, his daughter Miranda, who returned from the hospital after a heart transplant surgery, about going back to school and learning how to drive outside of Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton. The Case family are looking forward to living a life of normalcy after the heart transplant.
Lorie Case, left, and her husband Tod, reflect Friday, May 12, 2023, outside of Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton about the anticipation of rushing to the hospital once they received the phone call that a heart has arrived for their daughter Miranda.
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.