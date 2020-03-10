MORROW COUNTY— A Morrow County man was arrested and charged with rape last week in Irrigon.
The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Florentino Pena Ramos, 30, after a grand jury secretly indicted him on second-degree sex abuse and first-degree unlawful sexual penetration charges.
As a Measure 11 crime, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration carries a mandatory minimum of eight years and four months if convicted.
Pena Ramos is currently being held at the Umattila County Jail in Pendleton on $500,000 bail.
