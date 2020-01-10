A view of the south side of the White House in Washington decorated for Christmas. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll released Friday finds only about 1 in 10 Americans expect a downturn in their own lives in 2020. But about 4 in 10 say the way things are going nationwide will get worse in the year ahead. 2020 is an election year, and that might have something to do with it: Most Democrats and Republicans alike say they're dissatisfied with the state of politics.