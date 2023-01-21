LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Indigenous artist Wovoka Trudell pays homage to his late father — storied political activist, poet and musician John Trudell — with a new exhibit.

After years of drawing sophisticated charcoal portraits of singers and animals, Trudell has finally put together a show of portraits he created from photos of his father as he worked, performed and raised awareness of Indigenous human rights, land and language issues.

