Super Bowl artist Lucinda Studio

Phoenix-based artist Lucinda Hinojos, who has been tapped as the NFL’s marquee artist for Super Bowl LVII, poses for a photo in her studio with her featured design. Her selection marks the first time an Indigenous artist’s works will be featured at the Super Bowl.

 National Football League/Contributed Photo

PHOENIX, Ariz. — For the first time, an Indigenous artist’s works will be featured at the Super Bowl, gracing game tickets, displays and a massive Super Bowl mural in downtown Phoenix with images that reflect her multicultural roots.

Phoenix-based artist Lucinda Hinojos — who is Mexican-American as well as Pascua Yaqui, Chiricahua Apache, White Mountain Apache and Pima — was chosen by the National Football League as the marquee artist of Super Bowl LVII, which will be played Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

