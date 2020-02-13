Trump's story about veteran's comeback was not quite true

Tony Rankins, center in red tie, receives a standing ovation during the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. Rankins, a formerly homeless, drug-addicted Army vet, got the standing ovation after President Donald Trump described how he turned his life around thanks to a construction job at a company using the administration’s “Opportunity Zone” tax breaks targeting poor neighborhoods. Rankins, a tradesman who has indeed moved out of his car and into an apartment since landing the job refurbishing a Nashville hotel two years ago, doesn’t work at a site using the tax breaks and never has.