Oregon delegation stunned by pro-Trump protesters

WASHINGTON — As the U.S. Congress began certifying the win of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, Jan. 6, protesters breached the U.S. Capitol building, leading to an evacuation.

U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici spoke to the Portland Tribune at 11:50 a.m. Pacific Standard Time and said she and her staff were safe and out of the building.

“I’m OK,” she said. “But it’s just awful. I’m concerned for the safety of everyone.”

The Washington Post and other media reported that throngs of protesters — at the encouragement of President Donald Trump — stormed the Capitol to protest the process for certifying Biden’s win.

“Just before 1 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time), a group of primarily white men pushed, then toppled the barricades, storming through them to the grassy fields leading to the Capitol,” according to the Washington Post. “Hundreds scaled and kicked aside the barricades, yelling ‘Forward!’”

As the Democrat spoke to the Portland Tribune, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser used an emergency broadcast system to announce a citywide curfew.

“The last four years, tempers have flared,” Bonamici said. “Donald Trump has brought this about by urging people to come here, based on false statements.”

She continued speaking but said, “I’m sorry. I have to.” And was abruptly cut off.

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, a Democrat, spoke to reporters via conference call around 12:34 p.m. (PST) on Jan. 6, saying “We are safe. Senators were rushed to an undisclosed, safe location. We’re safe and they’re reestablishing control of the Capitol.”

He added that his employees are no longer in the Capitol.

“As far as I’m aware, my whole staff is safe. I didn’t have much staff here because of COVID," he said. "But they’re all safe, thank you.”

Merkley spoke with anger about the lies regarding the November election, which drove protesters to the Capitol.

“That’s what we heard on the floor today," he said. "‘We should listen to the mob. And that’s why we should stop the election of Joe Biden.’ That’s exactly wrong."

Nick Clemens, spokesman for Republican Rep. Cliff Bentz, said that the congressman and all his staff in Washington were safe and awaiting word on next steps. Clemens declined to discuss Bentz's position on the objections to the Electoral College vote.

Bentz posted a statement to his Facebook page.

"Peaceful protest is essential to our society — violent protest is not," he wrote. "I urge all those gathered in Washington DC today to respect United States Capitol Police and allow Congress to resume deliberation in the electoral certification process."

Democrat Rep. Earl Blumenauer called the protesters "domestic terrorists."

"The people storming the U.S. Capitol building right now are domestic terrorists emboldened by Trump and every Republican who has spread lies about the results of the presidential election," he said. This has to stop."

Sen. Ron Wyden also issued a statement saying the protest is a fitting end to four years of the Trump presidency.

“What’s happening today in our nation’s Capitol is a direct assault on democracy, a riot by insurrectionists that caps off four years of Donald Trump fanning the flames of fanaticism," he said. "Every Republican lawmaker who supported his efforts to overturn a legitimate election shares responsibility for the violence at the heart of our democracy."

— Gary A. Warner, Oregon Capital Bureau, and Pamplin Media Group