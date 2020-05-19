PENDLETON — Northeast Oregon and southeast Washington will be under a flood watch advisory from 11 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday night, according to an alert posted by the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
"Moderate to heavy persistent rain" amounting to 1-2 inches is expected Tuesday night, according to the alert.
"This will cause rises in all streams, creeks and rivers across the region. Many will fill quickly overnight to bankfull with additional rain expected through Wednesday," the alert states. "Minor flooding of areas along or near these streams, creeks and rivers is possible, along with potential problems of any plugged culverts or low lying areas."
The flood watch will be in effect for the Grande Ronde Valley, the Blue Mountains, Wallowa County and surrounding areas. Cities under advisory include Elgin, Pilot Rock, Wallowa, Ukiah, Dayton, Union, Meacham, Long Creek, Cove, Walla Walla, Waitsburg, North Powder, Pendleton, Ski Bluewood Resort, Joseph, Enterprise, La Grande, Tollgate, and Athena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.