PENDLETON — Umatilla County residents could see the Thorn Hollow Bridge on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation replaced much sooner than previously anticipated, as county and state officials have made new plans to immediately begin demolishing and rebuilding the flood-damaged roadway.
Officials in a press conference on Wednesday, March 10, said that, if all goes well, what’s left of the bridge could be demolished as early as this year, with hopes that construction will follow soon thereafter.
The bridge, which was damaged and rendered impassable in the aftermath of the Umatilla River flooding in February 2020, sits nearest to the town of Adams. The bridge is part of local school bus routes and is a main access point to Highway 11. The closest alternate river crossing sits about 5 miles west, officials said in the press conference.
Previous schedules suggested that the bridge would take up to seven years to fix. Costs are estimated at around $5 million. But with the new plans, officials say that demolition could begin as soon as possible, and construction could begin in 2023, four years earlier than once thought.
“Don’t tell me these guys didn’t work hard,” Umatilla County Commissioner Dan Dorran said of officials who worked on the new plans. “These guys did not push away from the desk until they found a solution.”
County officials worked with those in the CTUIR and the Oregon Department of Transportation to make the news plans with funding from the state. The county also received support from politicians, including Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, as well as state Sen. Bill Hansell and state Representative Bobby Levy, Dorran said.
“This is a project that has been on our radar since the floods last year,” Ken Patterson, an area manager for ODOT, said at the press conference.
The bridge’s location on tribal land made it so the project wouldn’t ordinarily fall to ODOT, Patterson said, but with the insistence of county officials, ODOT officials found a way to allocate state resources toward repairing the bridge more quickly.
“As a department, we’re glad to help restore activity out in the Thorn Hollow area as soon as possible,” he said.
Funding for the bridge replacement originally comes from the federal level that “trickles down” and becomes state money, providing an opportunity to “take savings from one project and move it over to another project,” Umatilla County Public Works Director Tom Fellows said.
The state, therefore, covers about 89.7% of costs, Patterson said.
Umatilla County will cover about 10.3% of the project’s overall costs, Dorran said. He added the county also has to cover any “early overages.”
Fellows said that the main goal of the project was to shorten its timeline.
The six-week “in-stream work window,” intended to minimize the construction’s potential impacts on fish, wildlife and habitat, made it impossible to complete the project in less than two construction seasons, officials said. After further discussion, however, Fellows said officials made new plans to remove the bridge earlier while simultaneously designing the new bridge.
Fellows said although the timeline for replacing the bridge has been sped up, there remain several hurdles regarding permits.
“When we say we can start demolition immediately, we can start the process of planning permits immediately,” Fellows said. “If everything would fall into place, if I was an optimist, then I would say that maybe we could get that demolition done this year, but I’m not that much of an optimist. If it happens, it happens.”
Fellows said the bridge is likely to be demolished in 2022, which will “set us up perfectly for construction in 2023 if the funding comes into line and everything moves forward.”
Dorran said the bridge project is an example of the good that comes when county and state entities work together.
“I think that when you work together, when you row the boat in the same direction, you can find ways,” he said.
