PENDLETON — Provisions secured by Oregon Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley in annual spending legislation introduced on Thursday, July 28 include substantial funds for Northeast Oregon projects.
Should the spending bill be signed into law, the largest local appropriation would be $6 million to the Oregon Military Department's Camp Umatilla west of Hermiston. The funds are earmarked for housing facilities construction needed by the expanded regional infantry training institute there. This grant is bigger than the next three in the region combined.
Morrow County is slated for $1.7 million to address drinking water contamination by nitrates in the Boardman area. Irrigon is to benefit from $1 million for its business opportunity incubator, a facility to house a certified kitchen and space for economic activities. Morrow County is also to receive $177,000 for its primary emergency operations center generator project.
Pendleton's housing expansion project between Highways 11 and 30 is set to get $1.5 million. Facility improvements at the U.S. Department of Agriculture Research Service center northeast of Pendleton are to be allocated $700,000.
Union County's largest scheduled grant is $2 million to upgrade its emergency services' radio system. Appropriated for the La Grande School District is $515,000 to teach home construction trade skills in its Students Addressing Housing Shortage program.
Projects funded in neighboring Grant and Wallowa Counties are:
$1.25 million to Community Counseling Solutions for its Grant County Health Center
$602,000 to Prairie City for water distribution system improvements
$386,000 to the Winding Waters Medical Clinic for its Wallowa County Primary Care Clinic construction project
$299,000 to the Grant County Sheriff's Office for Emergency Management Operations Center modernization.
