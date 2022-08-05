PENDLETON — Provisions secured by Oregon Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley in annual spending legislation introduced on Thursday, July 28 include substantial funds for Northeast Oregon projects.

Should the spending bill be signed into law, the largest local appropriation would be $6 million to the Oregon Military Department's Camp Umatilla west of Hermiston. The funds are earmarked for housing facilities construction needed by the expanded regional infantry training institute there. This grant is bigger than the next three in the region combined.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.