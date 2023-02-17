SPOKANE — An Arizona man is going to federal prison for 30 years for trying to kidnap, rape and sexually traffic a 12-year-old girl from Washington.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Washington in a press release Thursday, Feb. 16, announced Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced Miguel Antonio Mondaca, 25, to 30 years in federal prison following a jury’s guilty verdicts on charges of child sex trafficking, online enticement and child pornography production and receipt.
Describing Mondaca’s victimization of a 12-year-old girl in the Spokane area as “egregious,” Rice also imposed a lifetime of federal supervision upon Mondaca’s release from custody and awarded the victim $30,000 in restitution for therapy.
According to the press release, Mondaca, who lived in Phoenix, Arizona, communicated in graphic sexual ways with the girl. After learning her true name and that she was a minor, Mondaca convinced her to disclose exactly where she lived in the Spokane area and created a plan to kidnap her to then rape and traffic her. He told her he would advertise her online to “customers” for sex and leave her at a spot to be sexually assaulted.
Mondaca bought a plane ticket to Spokane, posted images of his itinerary online and told the girl he was coming to kidnap and rape her on the specific dates of his trip, according to the press release. Officers with the Washington State Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations learned Mondaca purchased the plane ticket and sought a nationwide extraditable warrant for his arrest.
Officers in Spokane worked with law enforcement in Phoenix to obtain and execute search warrants for Mondaca’s residence, where police there recovered digital images and communications he had solicited from the girl. They also discovered a large collection of other child pornography Mondaca had downloaded from the internet.
The Washington State Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations and the Phoenix Police Department investigated the crimes, and Assistant United States attorneys Alison Gregoire, Ann Wick and David Herzog prosecuted Mondaca.
