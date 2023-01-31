cdn photo BellinghamAirport

Karn Dodd and Arun Dodd from Victoria, Canada, wheel their bags to the Allegiant checkout counter at the Bellingham International Airport in Washington. During the past 12 years, Canadians have made up on average 65% of the airport's customer base.

 Trenton Almgren-Davis/Cascadia Daily News

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — During a 12-year period, Canadians have made up on average 65% of Bellingham International Airport's customer base, said Sunil Harman, director of aviation at the Port of Bellingham. While COVID-19 travel restrictions prompted low demand for travel from Canadians in the first quarter of 2022, Harman said the demand was high the rest of the year.

"If we had had the full numbers with normal Canadian demand in the first quarter of '22, we would have probably seen something better than 65%," Harman said. The final figure for 2022 came in at about 62% Canadian customers.

