PORTLAND — Columbia Riverkeeper’s Board of Directors announced a new board president, Emily Washines, and the appointment of four new members: Alanna Nagegos, Brett VandenHeuvel, Sue Vosburg, and Marta Yera Cronin. Columbia Riverkeeper’s volunteer Board of Directors oversees the organization’s conservation goals and policies, finances, and public relations.

“As an organization that unites communities to protect the Columbia, we are fortunate to have a diverse board of community leaders from across the region,” said Lauren Goldberg, executive director for Columbia Riverkeeper. “Emily Washines is an inspiring leader and educator. I’m excited to work with her and our incredible board of directors, staff, and members to tackle the pressing environmental justice and climate issues along the Columbia.”

