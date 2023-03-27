Laurie Porter

Laurie Porter works in this undated photo at Willamette Falls during the annual lamprey harvest. She is the lamprey program lead for the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission and recently won an award for her efforts.

 Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission/Contributed Photo

PORTLAND — Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission’s Laurie Porter won the 2023 Oregon Chapter of American Fisheries Society Award of Merit for her work in lamprey.

The award is to recognize those who make major contributions to fisheries or the society and go above and beyond their normal job requirements over one or more years.

