salmon-sales.jpg

Sales of Indian-caught salmon are a common sight along the Columbia River. The Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission on April 25, 2023, announced it received a First Nations Development Institute grant to help Columbia River tribal fishers promote and sell their goods.

 Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission/Contributed Photo

PORTLAND — Online markets for Columbia River tribal fishers are getting a boost.

The Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission on April 25 announced it received a First Nations Development Institute grant to fund its project to expand the Columbia River treaty tribal foods systems.

