From left, Dan Bell, land trust director for Friends of the Columbia Gorge, Jeramie Shane, Meyer/Reed principal landscape architect, Margaret Drew, Mayer/Reed senior designer, and Tim Dobyns, Friends of the Columbia Gorge director of communications, walk in front of an overlook of the Columbia River on April 28, 2023, at Cape Horn Preserve in the Columbia River Gorge. Friends of Columbia Gorge are working with Mayer/Reed to design a new lookout and outdoor area with accessibility at the forefront.
Meyer/Reed principal landscape architect Jeramie Shane, right, talks about the designs of a new Cape Horn lookout while senior designer Margaret Drew listens April 28, 2023, at Cape Horn Preserve in the Columbia River Gorge. Friends of Columbia Gorge are working with Mayer/Reed to design the lookout and outdoor area with accessibility at the forefront.
Taylor Balkom/The Columbian
CAPE HORN, Wash. — The rugged Columbia River Gorge is one of the scenic wonders of the Pacific Northwest. But not everyone has the ability or resources to enjoy it.
The conservation nonprofit Friends of the Columbia Gorge is planning a new Cape Horn viewpoint and gathering place that’s accessible and inclusive in just about every way. During the past year, the group has sought advice from people of color, local American Indian tribes, older adults, disability advocates and families with young children — as well as the U.S. Forest Service — on how the site can make everyone feel welcome.
