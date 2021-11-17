PORTLAND — Five nonprofits — four in Wallowa County and one in Union County — were among 60 statewide to receive COVID-19 Emergency SHARP grants from Oregon Humanities, the organization recently announced.
In all, Oregon Humanities awarded more than $700,000 in grants. The funding was part of more than $51 million in emergency relief funding distributed to state and jurisdictional humanities councils, with the money's intent to "support local cultural groups and public and educations humanities programming adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic."
The funding was part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
The funding is intended to help the humanities community recover from the pandemic and enable reopening. Applicants were to share how they were adversely impacted by the pandemic, their need for funding and how funding would support their work.
Art Center East, La Grande, received $19,800, the most of the five granted in the two counties. The organizations to receive funding in Wallowa County include the Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center and the Wallowa Band Nez Perce Trail Interpretive Center, which were each granted $15,000; the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, which was granted $12,500; and Fishtrap, which was granted $10,000.
