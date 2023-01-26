SPOKANE — A former Spokane doctor is going to federal prison for eight years for trying to hire hit men on the dark web to kidnap his estranged wife and assault a former colleague.

Ronald Craig Ilg, 56, a former neonatologist in Spokane, transmitted dozens of messages in early 2021 through the dark web as part of a plot to hire someone to kidnap his estranged wife and injure a former professional colleague, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Washington. Using the moniker “Scar215” and password “Mufassa$$” to conceal his identity, Ilg sent more than $60,000 in Bitcoin in his schemes.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.