KENNEWICK, Wash. — Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is now available in Kennewick and Pasco.
The sites are open to anyone who believes they should be tested; people with COVID-19 symptoms as well as anyone who has been exposed to the virus are urged to get tested.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling 2-1-1.
Patients who can’t obtain testing or can’t afford testing through their regular provider can be referred to the drive-thru testing. Medical orders are not required and the testing is free to all; insurance will not be billed.
The testing sites will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Toyota Center in Kennewick and HAPO Center (TRAC) in Pasco. Appointments can be made by calling 2-1-1 on Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The patients will receive their test results directly by telephone in three to seven days. Written results will also be mailed and received within 10 days. Medical providers will not be contacted.
