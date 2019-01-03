Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday endorsed legislation to lower the state’s drunk-driving limit, saying that she thinks society is moving toward discouraging driving after any amount of drinking.
The governor said in a telephone press conference with reporters that she would help Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, in passing legislation that would lower the current .08 percent blood-alcohol limit to .05 percent.
Utah this week became the first state in the nation to impose that lower limit.
“I think it makes sense for Oregon to take a leadership role on this issue,” said Brown, adding, “we have really seen a culture change” in society becoming increasingly intolerant of drunk driving.
“My experience is somewhat limited in this arena,” Brown said, “but the dinner party I was at New Year’s Eve, everybody who was driving was a designated driver and not drinking.”
People absorb alcohol differently, but the lower limit would generally cut by one drink the amount a person could consume compared to current law.
Under the new limit, an average 160-pound man could have no more than two drinks in an hour while a 120-pound woman could have no more than one drink in that period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.