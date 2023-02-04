HamRadioGroup

Amateur radio, commonly called ham radio, uses the radio frequency spectrum to send messages. "We have the ability to orchestrate a massive response with or without internet, cell or landline phones or electricity," George Roth said. "All through our radios, we can talk, send an email or digital messages and we can send reports between stations without any traditional infrastructure."

 Michael Sullivan/The News-Review

ROSEBURG — George Roth built his first shortwave radio when he was in sixth grade.

"In grade school, being able to hear radio stations from far away places was very interesting to me," Roth said.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.