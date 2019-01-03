A five-month state investigation found that Democratic leaders in the Oregon Legislature knew employees in the Capitol worked in a “hostile” environment amid pervasive sexual harassment but did little about it.
A 52-page report released Thursday by the state Bureau of Labor and Industries’ Civil Rights Division was was spurred by a complaint filed by the division’s boss, Labor Commissioner Brad Avakian. Avakian turns over his office Monday to Val Hoyle.
“Legislative leaders failed to take immediate and appropriate corrective action when they knew as far back as 2011 that people were being harmed in the Capitol because of the hostile environment that existed,” Avakian said in a statement. “The investigation showed that people in our state Capitol have a fear of retaliation for coming forward, and there is no confidence in the processes in place to protect them.”
In some cases, victims were pressured to remain silent, Avakian said.
“Nobody should have to endure harassment at work or in a public place, and if there were ever a place a person should be guaranteed fairness and justice, it is in the Oregon State Capitol,” he wrote.
Saul Hubbard, Hoyle’s spokesman, declined to comment on what she plans to do with the report.
The report focuses on the reported sexual harassment by former state Sen. Jeff Kruse. It found Kruse acted inappropriately toward several women, including senators Sara Gelser and Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, a lobbyist and two law students working in the Capitol.
Gelser declined to comment, writing in a text message Thursday that she was out of the country and couldn’t study the report.
Steiner Hayward said she disagreed with investigators’ conclusion that Senate President Courtney and House Speaker Tina Kotek allowed a hostile work environment and should have known about ongoing issues after the informal complaints in 2016. Steiner Hayward said she needed more time to review the report to provide additional comment.
According to the report, Courtney and Kotek could have known about Kruse’s behavior as early as 2011, and as recently as 2016 when Gelser informally complained about the Roseburg legislator’s conduct. Kruse was warned about his behavior, but remained in office until early 2018, when the allegations were made public and he resigned.
The BOLI investigation found evidence that Democrats ignored Kruse’s behavior because he was a powerful Republican ally.
The report found that the Legislature’s chief attorney, Dexter Johnson, and Lore Christopher, its human resources director, told at least one lawmaker not to go public with the complaint against Kruse.
In a text message exchange in mid-November 2017, Gelser asked Steiner Hayward why she was keeping secret her complaint against Kruse.
“Not my choice,” Steiner Hayward replied. “Dexter and Lore’s based on official process.”
The report found Kruse’s conduct was well-known through the Capitol, and the running joke was he was out smoking a cigarette during the sexual harassment training. Ironically, Kruse was also reprimanded for often smoking inside the building.
“The record suggests that respondents, at least initially, took more serious steps to curb former Senator Kruse’s smoking than they did to curb his sexual harassment,” the report stated.
This story will be updated.
