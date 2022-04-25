LA GRANDE — La Grande police last week arrested a 19-year-old man on 30 counts of sex crimes.
The arrest of Joel Phoenix Rogers occurred without incident Friday, April 22, at about 8:43 p.m. on the 2000 block of Jacob Street, La Grande, two days after a grand jury handed up the indictment that promoted a warrant for his capture.
Police booked Rogers in the Union County Jail on the following: three counts of first-degree rape; five counts of second-degree rape; two counts of strangulation; three counts of first-degree sex abuse; five counts of second-degree sex abuse; two counts of first-degree sodomy; four counts of luring a minor; four counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct; and two counts of attempted third-degree sodomy.
Bail for Rogers has been set at $300,000, according to a press release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
The Union County Circuit Court appointed lawyer Jared Boyd of La Grande to serve as Boyd’s defense attorney.
The state alleges Rogers committed the crimes between July 1 and Nov. 18, 2021, according to Union County Circuit Court documents. The victim was a juvenile.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.