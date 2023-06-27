From left, Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington, Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington and Rep. Cliff Bentz of Oregon get a briefing on Ice Harbor Dam during their tour of the dam Monday, June 26, 2023, in Burbank, Washingto. Bentz is chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries and sought answers about the secrecy and confidentiality of the ongoing federal mediation process.
Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Dan Newhouse, both Republicans from Washington, pose for a photo while looking over a spillway Monday, June 26, 2023, at Ice Harbor Dam in Burbank, Washington as part of the congressional tour and field hearing on the importance of the Snake River dams.
Rep. Cathy McMorris, Rodgers, R-Washington, gets information about removable spillway weirs from Paul Ocker, chief of operations for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District, during a tour Monday, June 26, 2023, of Ice Harbor Dam in Burbank, Washington.
RICHLAND, Wash. — U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz led Republican lawmakers during a field hearing Monday, June 26, in Richland, Washington, as they hammered at the secrecy of surrounding federal mediation to reach a solution in long-running litigation over the four lower Snake River dams.
In 2020, a coalition of environmental and fishing groups, led by the Earthjustice law firm, sued over the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Bureau of Reclamation and Bonneville Power Administration's latest dam operations plan, which called for spilling more water over dams, rehabbing wetland and riparian areas and modifying some fish passage facilities. The plan stopped short of breaching dams, which environmental groups consider a top priority.
