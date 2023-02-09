The Oregon Department of Transportation on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, reported it is monitoring this 200-yard-long landslide next to the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 near about 17 miles west of Ontario.
Oregon Department of Transportation/Contributed Photo
ONTARIO — The Oregon Department of Transportation is monitoring an active slide that was discovered adjacent to the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 near milepost 359, about 17 miles west of Ontario.
A 200-yard-long, 100-yard-wide by 30-foot-deep crescent shaped cut was created above the road when gravity and soil conditions cause the hillside to move, ODOT reported in a press release. The slide appears to be stable. This could change at any time
"The slide appears to be contained within the limits of a previously repaired landslide," said District 14 Assistant Manager Jeff Berry. "Until recently the site was covered in snow and it is believed that the slide occurred sometime earlier this winter."
Continued movement of the hillside could cover the eastbound lanes and possibly westbound I-84. Crews are monitoring the site and prepared to close lanes if necessary to protect the traveling public. Data is being collected and engineers are working on possible repair plans.
Motorists will need to drive with extra caution in this area and be prepared for delays and detours. Travelers should continue to check TripCheck.com for road closure information.
